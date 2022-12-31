Police investigate fatal collision in Yarroweyah

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Yarroweyah on Saturday afternoon.
It is understood two cars collided on Labuan Road, between Fowlers and Mr Arthur roads, about 12.15pm.
Emergency services attended but the female driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the other car, stopped at the scene and was not injured.
He is assisting police with their inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
