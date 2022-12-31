The Border Mail

Happy New Year: Wishing you peace, love and good things in 2023

January 1 2023 - 5:00am
From claims of a broken health system to roads broken beyond repair, 2022 will go down as the year that saw the Border region awash with both natural and man-made calamities.

