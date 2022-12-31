Happy New Year: Wishing you peace, love and good things in 2023

From claims of a broken health system to roads broken beyond repair, 2022 will go down as the year that saw the Border region awash with both natural and man-made calamities.
The year began with widespread storms and it seemed the rain just kept coming ... and coming, which delivered Albury-Wodonga's wettest spring in history and saw Dartmouth Dam pour over its spillway for the first time since 1996.
But storm clouds were also brewing over our health system as the community rallied in May to call for a new hospital before the NSW-Victorian government struck a deal in October on an upgrade ahead of the state elections.
The Border's medical association made it clear the reasons why we need - and deserve - a completely new hospital.
"The reality is our health infrastructure is woefully out of date and is now sorely inadequate to deliver safe care locally," it stated.
There's been pouting and political point-scoring in the months since but at the end the day our health care system has to prioritise the needs of its patients and staff - its people.
We have already left too many people behind this year - from an escalating mental health crisis to an unprecedented level of homelessness, services are stretched beyond capacity.
The effects of COVID have lingered on amid a still-buoyant property market and record-low rental vacancy rates (coupled with successive interest rate rises), pushing more people to struggle street.
On Friday a mother rang this newspaper in desperation; she is homeless and living with her partner, son, dog and cat in a tent at Albury Showground.
Dirty, dusty and sunburnt, they have found emergency accommodation for the weekend but after that ... nothing.
Anguished families face the new year grieving the loss of loved ones killed in tragic accidents or, devastatingly, by their own or another's hands.
If we want to put the challenges of 2022 into perspective, perhaps the best place to start is closest to home and, for those of us fortunate to be able to hold our loved ones close, to be eternally grateful for that.
