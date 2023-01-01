The Border Mail
NYE 2022: Border families flock to cricket, and trots in Albury to ring in the New Year

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 1 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:30pm
Kate Comb, Mikaela Holman and Mick Flaimer rocking matching shirts as they celebrate New Year's Eve at the Albury trots. Picture by Ash Smith

Big crowds turned out for Big Bash cricket at Lavington Sports Ground and the New Year's Eve trots in Albury to celebrate the end of 2022.

