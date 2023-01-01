Thousands of people have poured through the gates as professional cricket made a strong return to the Border on New Year's Eve.
Albury mayor Kylie King attended the Big Bash League match at Lavington Sports Ground and said local spectators combined with visitors to form an impressive and enthusiastic crowd of more than 10,000 people.
"It was a really great atmosphere," Cr King said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Families, parents, older people. It was just entire communities getting together.
"Knowing you have these national and international cricketers playing at that top level in our patch was very, very special."
Cr King said she was proud to hear praise for the ground from Sydney Thunder's Chris Green, who hinted it might not be the last the region will see of the Big Bash.
Green acknowledged the staff who "put in the hard yards" at the ground, specifically the groundsmen, support staff and those working behind the scenes.
"The acting captain from the Thunder was talking about the condition of the ground, pitch and the facilities," Cr King said.
"It really vindicates the decision by the previous council to see this as an opportunity to invest in the ground to attract exactly this type of event."
The Big Bash fixture was televised nationally from the $19.6 million redeveloped venue, which Cr King said made Albury a destination for future major sporting events.
"It sets the scene for the possibilities," Cr King said.
"To have the crowd that they did, hopefully that is a real tick in the box to come back again.
"Any time you can attract events that are of interest to locals as well as visitors, it does a lot for putting Albury-Wodonga on the map."
In January 2021, Albury won a $100,000 grant from the NSW ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Legacy Fund to back its Big Bash hosting bid, with the region's passion for cricket credited in its funding announcement.
Cr King said that passion was on display at the event on Saturday.
"It is the experience of a fan being in the crowd," Cr King said.
"They have the cameras focused on kids doing crazy dancers or 'show us your best muscles'. It really got people up and dancing in between the overs with music and lights.
"A family-friendly fun event is something our community has needed after a couple of years of some tough times."
