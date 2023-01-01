The Border Mail
Growing number of people locked out of all Albury venues for violence

By Blair Thomson
January 2 2023 - 4:00am
Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones and SS&A Club general manager Phillip Kelly launching the initiative in November. File picture

A growing number of people have been locked out of Albury venues for violence, including a man who pulled a knife on a publican and a woman who punched a security guard a dozen times to the head.

