Growing number of people locked out of all Albury venues for violence

A growing number of people have been locked out of Albury venues for violence, including a man who pulled a knife on a publican and a woman who punched a security guard a dozen times to the head.
There have been eight people who have been locked out of all licensed venues, including cafes and bottle shops, since the program was launched.
Offenders have received bans of up to five years.
Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones said a 22-year-old woman had been banned after punching a 60-year-old female security guard 12 times to her head.
A man caught carrying a knife and a man who pulled a knife out on a licensee have also been locked out, along with Matthew Settle.
He had threatened to throw the security guard's head through a window.
Mr Jones said he had received positive feedback from the public since the city-wide bans were introduced.
"Normal people don't want to put up with that sort of rubbish," he said of violence.
"I've had positive feedback.
"We've had eight bans that have gone through rather quickly."
A committee votes on the bans.
Astor Hotel licensee Brendon Cooper said it was a positive initiative.
"It just needs to be very closely monitored, so when someone does receive the ban, it has to be for the right reasons," he said.
"As long as it's used correctly, it will work well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Cooper has been in the industry for 30 years and said there had been an improvement in patron behaviour in the past decade.
"I think Albury is in a pretty good spot as far as violence and antisocial behaviour is concerned," he said.
"There's a general consensus in the vast majority of people that violence isn't acceptable in any way, shape or form.
"I think in the last 10 years in particular there's been a marked improvement.
"There used to be a general tolerance from the public about violence which people half expected when they went out."
Referrals for bans are made by the police.
There is also an appeal process for those who receive a ban.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.