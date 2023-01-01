The Border Mail
Revellers crowd into Big Bash, Albury Harness Racing Club and Dean Street bars to celebrate 2023

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 1 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:30pm
Friends Isabel Dick, Kyla Anderson, Ava Flower and Erin Matassoni reached Dean Street in time to light sparklers and celebrate the end of 2022 in Albury. Pictre by Ash Smith.

Sun-drenched cricket fans and New Year's revellers were out in their droves amid a hub of activity on the Border.

