Sun-drenched cricket fans and New Year's revellers were out in their droves amid a hub of activity on the Border.
Following a long day of Big Bash League cricket at Lavington Sports Ground, Albury Harness Racing Club president Paul Brown said many kept the party going at the city's showgrounds.
"Nearly all the [cricket] players from Sydney came," Mr Brown said.
"It was unbelievable with all the kids on the track dancing."
Fireworks at the trots went for more than 20 minutes, with Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen DJing through the night.
"It could not have run better. People who have been there for a long time said they have never seen a crowd that active," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown believed part of the night's popularity was due to fireworks in Wodonga being cancelled late last week.
"We got a few from there, a few from the cricket. All the stars aligned for the night,"
Other partygoers headed to Dean Street bars and clubs to celebrate the end of 2022.
