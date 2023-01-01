Woman escapes with life after Bright crash, police examine car fire

A woman has survived a serious crash at Bright, with nearby tourists able to pull the driver from her smoking car.
The woman was travelling from Mount Hotham to Bright when her car crashed into a power pole on the Great Alpine Road on Saturday night.
The vehicle reportedly caught fire, with those at a nearby Bright Accommodation Park rushing out to drag the woman from the vehicle.
Eight firefighters attended the scene with paramedics.
The woman suffered upper body fractures, a head injury, lower leg injuries and pelvic damage.
The sole occupant, aged in her 20s, was taken to the Porepunkah airfield before being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
The vehicle was extensively damaged, but the woman's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The incident caused power to be cut to nearby properties, with electricity later restored.
Officers from the Wangaratta Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.
In other news, police are investigating a car fire in grass at Lavington.
Firefighters were called to a greenbelt off Woomera Crescent about 1.10am on Sunday.
A burning vehicle was extinguished after about 15 minutes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The vehicle was burnt, but some part of the white car only sustained minor damage.
It was unclear if the car was stolen.
It did not have number plates.
Fire crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading in the grass.
Concerns have recently been raised by police and fire authorities about dry grass in the area following warm weather.
