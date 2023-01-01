The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Year's Eve BBL clash goes off without a hitch at Lavington

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bumper crowd of 10,171 fans lined all areas of Lavington Sports Ground to watch Sydney Thunder take on Hobart Hurricanes on New Year's Eve. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury-Wodonga has passed the acid test when it comes to whether or not the Border can host a Big Bash League match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.