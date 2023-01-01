The Border population grew by one overnight with a newborn arriving three weeks early to ring in the new year with her parents.
Sundara Lily Leathem was the only baby born during the New Year's Day morning shift at Wodonga hospital, where parents Michelle Dinan and Sid Leathem were helping her adjust to the outside world.
Ms Dinan said she fell in love with the name, which means beautiful or lovely in Sanskrit, after hearing it in conversation with a friend.
"I heard it a couple of years ago now and I've just always loved it," she said.
Ms Dinan and Mr Leathem came to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after Ms Dinan's contractions intensified. Sundara was born three hours later.
"I went to bed just after midnight. I thought, 'Oh, I'll try to get some sleep'," Ms Dinan said.
With services seemingly unaffected by the public holiday, if not a little quiet on the ward, both parents said the experience at the hospital had been "spot on".
"The staff were amazing. All of them - all the doctors and nurses and anesthetists - they have all been incredible," Ms Dinan said.
"They were all really excited when they came in this morning."
Sundara is the third child for Ms Dinan and Mr Leathem, and is the youngest in her family by eight years.
Sundara's siblings will have to wait for her to be discharged from hospital before they have a chance to meet, as rising COVID case numbers in the community have recently forced the reintroduction of visitor restrictions at the maternity ward.
Current restrictions allow for only two visitors during and after a birth, a small but relieving increase from the harsher restrictions in previous years that saw many people giving birth without their desired support.
Earlier in the pandemic, all partners, family members and birth support workers were restricted from ultrasounds and antenatal appointments. Nominated birth partners were not able to stay in hospital following a birth, including in the many instances when complications with a pregnancy arose.
Albury Wodonga Health nursing and midwifery acting executive director Julie Wright said said it had been a quiet six months for births at Wodonga hospital.
Births of sets of twins also reduced to 15 for the year. The average number is generally between 20 and 22 sets each year.
"Only 770 babies (were) born, which is a very unusual," Ms Wright said.
"For the July to December period in 2021 there were 856 babies born at Wodonga hospital.
"This is the smallest number for births in one month since May 2008."
