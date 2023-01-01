The Border Mail
Baby Sundara arrives three weeks early to be the first born of the new year at Wodonga Hospital

By Alice Gifford
Updated January 1 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
Parents Michelle Dinan and Stephen "Sid" Leathem welcome their newborn Sundara Lily as the first baby to be birthed in the new year at Wodonga hospital's maternity ward. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border population grew by one overnight with a newborn arriving three weeks early to ring in the new year with her parents.

