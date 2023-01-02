The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a chance of thunderstorm in Albury-Wodonga, and by the looks of the skies it could start raining any minute.
The forecast said temperatures in Albury-Wodonga could reach up to 30 degrees on Monday, with humid, partly cloudy weather.
There is a high chance of showers (70 per cent), most likely in the afternoon and evening.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm, with possibly severe and light winds.
Across the North East on Monday, Wangaratta and Rutherglen could reach 32 degrees, Benalla, Mansfield and Beechworth could reach 31 degrees, Corryong could hit 30 degrees, Falls Creek and Mount Buller are forecast for a high of 19 degrees and Mount Hotham for 18 degrees.
Looking ahead, the first week of the New Year in Albury-Wodonga is expected to be hot (around 30 degrees each day), with a chance of rain decreasing towards the end of the week.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
