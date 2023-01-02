NORTH East and Riverina cafe and restaurant operators have been run off their feet this holiday season as tourism rebounds uninterrupted by global pandemic restrictions.
While the hospitality sector has been shaken and stirred since early 2020, new players emerged in the past 12 months as others branched out or refined their offerings.
Coffee Chakra operators Vivek and Leonie Sharma, who sold their cafe in the heart of Myrtleford in April, refurbished their roastery in the industrial part of town to offer an espresso bar and small dining space since November.
Mrs Sharma said they wanted to focus on the wholesale side of the coffee roastery business.
She said they were thrilled to sell their cafe of eight years - now named Cafe Chulo - to their former chef and friend.
"We wanted to have more time to concentrate on the wholesale side of our business," she said.
"We've introduced a range of chai blends as well to complement our coffee business."
Having moved to the Ovens Valley in 2010, Mr and Mrs Sharma opened Coffee Chakra at Myrtleford four years later.
They met while working at iconic Melbourne CBD restaurant Longrain and gained a reputation for their Indian fusion fare.
Among other changes in the hospitality sector last year, a new gastropub The Lincoln opened in Gateway Village, Wodonga, in late October.
It was the latest reincarnation of the building that originally housed the Palatinat Brewery and had since been home to Three Monkeys Tavern, St Ives Hotel and Victor Supper Club.
The former Palatinat Brewery cost $2 million to build for Fritz Walter and was opened in 1998.
The South Albury microbrewery was the brainchild of Tony Lean, Reece Bockman and Anthony Maw.
It was the only microbrewery located between Beechworth and Wagga.
Operated by Eliza, Nick and Angela Brown, Bonnie offers wood-fired pizza and a menu celebrating local and estate-grown produce and wines.
Bonnie's menu featured artisanal pizzas alongside salads, charcuterie and cheese.
The eatery is set within the old bottling building at All Saints Estate, which was designed by the renowned Philip Cox in the early 1960s and sits within large steel double doors.
All Saints Estate fine dining restaurant KIN will be officially opened this month.
