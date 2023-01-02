The energy company blamed by some Beechworth locals for bizarre tree-lopping disasters on Bridge Road has denied it engaged contractors to create what many described as "ridiculous eyesores".
Ausnet was contacted by The Border Mail after it was thought the company had contracted tree-loppers to perform the work..
An Ausnet spokesman said it was not responsible for the strange shapes that appeared on Bridge Road last week.
"While AusNet maintains an extensive network of powerlines, the trees on Bridge Road in Beechworth are the responsibility of the Indigo Shire," the spokesman said.
"Energy Safe Victoria is the regulatory body that oversees energy safety in Victoria and administers the suite of electricity safety regulations, including electric line clearance regulations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These regulations require local governments to maintain a clearance space between powerlines and trees located on public land in certain areas.
"ESV can issue infringement notices for failing to maintain the minimum clearance space and continued poor performance can lead to prosecution. An increased focus from ESV regarding auditing electric line clearance has prompted a more rigorous approach to maintaining compliance."
The spokesman said Ausnet encouraged careful consideration of the types of trees to be planted beneath and beside powerlines.
"For existing avenues of trees such as these, we have an online portal which allows residents and councils to apply for construction changes, including undergrounding of existing lines, however these projects are generally cost prohibitive for the proponents," the spokesman said.
"In most cases, a carefully planned removal and replanting program is the most suitable way to achieve a balance between electrical safety and streetscape aesthetic and amenity value."
The Indigo Shire Council has been contacted by The Border Mail.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.