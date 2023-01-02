The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ausnet denies responsibility for Beechworth tree-chopping oddities

TH
By Ted Howes
January 2 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The English elm tree on Bridge Road that sparked a furore, with some residents saying the tree could potentially topple on the heritage-listed cottage sitting under the main part of the plant. Picture by James Wiltshire

The energy company blamed by some Beechworth locals for bizarre tree-lopping disasters on Bridge Road has denied it engaged contractors to create what many described as "ridiculous eyesores".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.