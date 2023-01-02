Disability worker put his needs first, accused of getting client to mow his lawns

The Border Mail
Disability worker put his needs above client, got her to mow his lawns

By Local News
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:50pm
A disability worker accused of getting a client to mow his lawns and threatening the woman to keep quiet has won his unfair dismissal case.

