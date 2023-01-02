Disability worker put his needs first, accused of getting client to mow his lawns

A disability worker accused of getting a client to mow his lawns and threatening the woman to keep quiet has won his unfair dismissal case.
OnCall Support Services had alleged casual employee Michael Colin Hall bullied and breached the client's confidentiality, with the provider listing 32 matters to defend Mr Hall's dismissal.
Mr Hall was advised on September 17 he was being sacked.
The Albury man launched an unfair dismissal claim at the Fair Work Commission.
The commission heard his female client told the provider of breaches of confidentially on the same day Mr Hall was sacked.
OnCall claimed the man regularly took the client to his home during work hours so he could shower and use his massage chair.
The client was said to have mowed Mr Hall's lawns during work hours, and the client said he had called staff members derogatory names in front of her.
He was accused of taking the woman from Yarrawonga to Albury so he could meet his friend, meeting the friend at the Yarrawonga golf course, going out for lunch with his daughter and her boyfriend, and dropping the client off at a CWA meeting for two hours and claiming it as time worked.
Commissioner Sarah McKinnon said explanations provided by the sacked man were hard to believe, but his dismissal was not valid.
"A common theme in the allegations made against Mr Hall is that he often prioritised his own needs over those of his client during working hours," she said.
"Some of the admitted conduct occurred because Mr Hall did not see anything wrong with it.
"Sometimes his judgement about what constituted appropriate carer activities was poor."
Ms McKinnon said Mr Hall often lacked judgement about what was appropriate, and noted he had taken the client to "tag along to Mr Hall's personal activities".
"He took it upon himself to conduct his duties in the way he saw fit, sometimes in ways that put his needs above those of the client," she said.
Ms McKinnon noted he wasn't able to respond to concerns about his behaviour, wasn't warned about his performance, and said his firing was unjust and unreasonable.
The sacking was based on a complaint made by the client.
Mr Hall was awarded $3,454 in compensation.
He found a new job a short time after being dismissed.
