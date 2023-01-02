Three Alpine Shire towns remain among regional Victoria's biggest risers in median house prices almost three years on from the start of the pandemic.
Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty have ranked third, fifth and sixth, respectively, for growth in house costs since early 2020, according to November 2022 data from property insights service CoreLogic.
The median house price at Bright was $1,138,730, which dropped just 1.4 per cent in the last quarter to remain 57 per cent higher than pre-pandemic prices.
Myrtleford sits 58.7 per cent above its 2019 total with a median value of $633,887, while Mount Beauty homes have sold for an average of $588,919, a 56.9 per cent rise since the pandemic begun.
While the market has started to cool in recent months, largely due to interest rate rises, sales have been steady.
Alpine Valley Real Estate director Kim McDonald services Mount Beauty, Tawonga, Tawonga South and Dederang and has never seen demand so high in her almost three decades in the region.
"Most of it has been out of town investment. We've had a lot of buyers from Melbourne," she said.
"Property prices have definitely come back, but that's Australia-wide. It could not continue to sustain itself.
"People are being a lot more thoughtful now about what they're buying and the offers they're making on properties.
"It's also a lot harder to borrow now than it was two years ago. I've spoken to buyers that had pre-approval for $600,000 back in 2021 and have gone back to the bank and said they have found a house and the bank won't lend them $600,000, they will only lend $350,000."
Unit prices for Wodonga and West Wodonga also ranked in the top 10 for median price growth.
West Wodonga flats sit 43.7 per cent above the price before COVID at $320,825, while the price is slightly higher for Wodonga at $322,073, which is just below 40 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.
Will Bonnici, of First National Real Estate in Wodonga, said units and townhouses in the city's centre had become a popular option given the affordability and development of facilities in the CBD.
"Units in particular offered and still offer great returns for investors and are a great option for those looking to get into the market but not wanting to overextend the mortgage," he said.
"My prediction is that we will see similar drivers around real estate in Thurgoona as the commercial precinct develops, especially with all the residential land releases."
Mr Bonnici said his agency sold almost $13 million worth of real estate in the weeks leading up to Christmas from as far south as Beechworth to Table Top, north of Albury.
"We have seen homes selling in quick time with the average time on market sitting at about four weeks," he said.
"We saw interest rates rising to the highest levels in recent times, and while this is certainly concerning for those with larger mortgages, as we see repayments increase quickly, most realise this was inevitable and we were fortunate to have had the luxury of record low interest rates for years.
"We also saw prices in our region increase to put us on par with most larger regional cities, so don't expect prices to come down as this was the correction we needed to have."
First National sold 33 properties above $1 million in 2022, compared to 15 the previous year.
Four topped the $1 million mark in the lead up to Christmas with 78 Beechworth-Chiltern Road at Beechworth selling for $1.13 million, 42 Rosborough Court at Thurgoona got $1.36 million, 6 Kerrford Drive, also in Thurgoona, went for for $1.4 million, while 34 Andrews Lane at Yackandandah fetched $1.6 million.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
