The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mount Beauty, Myrtleford and Bright houses and Wodonga units record huge price growth since pandemic

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Median house prices in Alpine Shire towns such as Mount Beauty continue to be among the highest in regional Victoria since the start of the pandemic. Picture by Alpine Valley Real Estate

Three Alpine Shire towns remain among regional Victoria's biggest risers in median house prices almost three years on from the start of the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.