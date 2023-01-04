A HAIRDRESSER who shaped a near four-decade-long career in Albury is hanging up her cape and setting down her scissors.
Karen Cloake, who started in the trade 37 years ago, will close the door on her Olive Street business Sanctuary Salon and Spa at the end of next week.
With the average career in the sector being 25 years, Karen has only now succumbed to medical advice to manage her ongoing back and neck pain.
It takes 10,000 hours to master a craft, but countless more on every other facet of nurturing a small business.
"I have absolutely loved it," she said.
"There has never been a dull moment!
"Today people rely too much on technology; the base skills of hairdressing are still a pair of scissors, a brush and a hairdryer.
"They can create waves, bounce, straighten, blunt, shape and change lives one snip at a time."
Born-and-bred in Albury, Karen knew hairdressing was a natural choice for her, straight up.
Truth be told, Karen always wanted to be a hairdresser or possibly a chef.
After two weeks of work experience prepping lettuce and potatoes, hairdressing won out.
She began her apprenticeship on November 15, 1985, at the Ritzy Salon in the Ritz Arcade, which now houses The Bended Elbow.
After qualifying she worked for a year at Wiesner Cut and then left for London to ply her trade in the big smoke.
Having married Stuart, the couple returned to Albury within seven years to create their dream salon.
Named the Albury Sanctuary (later Sanctuary Salon and Spa), the couple opened their boutique salon in Olive Street in 1998, offering beauty services, massage, facial and holistic body treatments.
As a tight-knit team with Stuart as front of house, they ploughed the profits back into the business to create a sanctuary for the mind, body and soul.
Karen added aromatherapy and trichology to her skillset and joined the US brand of aromatherapy-based products Aveda.
"We were the first to offer Aveda in Albury," Karen said.
"Even now Shepparton has the closest salon using their products and Wagga the closest supplier."
Karen has trained 10 apprentices and worked with more than 40 staff; her sister Kylee joined her from the start.
Once an advertisement in The Border Mail would yield 80 replies for an apprenticeship but recently that number had fallen to five.
"At our biggest we had 13 team members in the salon and it certainly created a buzz, but we have enjoyed downsizing to a foursome, which has meant we could provide an even more intimate guest experience; it's one I am sorry to say we shall miss it as much as our guests," Karen said.
Among the challenges over her career, the global pandemic was a standout.
Their longest-serving client, now 96, frequented the mobile service at Benalla!
The couple have donated their Aveda samples to Betty's Place and Carevan.
The salon's last day for retail trade will be January 13.
