Lightly-raced gelding Jack's All Magic has emerged as a Country Championships contender after notching his third win from his past four starts at Wangaratta last Friday.
Trained by Kym Davison and ridden by Simon Miller, Jack's All Magic ($14) produced a tough display when taking out the $37,500 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1400m).
Jack's All Magic stalked race favourite and leader Triumphantly ($2.60-fav) for most of the trip before surging to the lead over the final furlong.
The son of Magic Albert dug deep over the concluding stages to stave off the challenge of Waitapu ($14) by a head
Hearts And Minds ($9) finished third almost a length further back.
Davison revealed the horse has thrived since arriving at his stable several months ago after previously being prepared by Peter Morgan.
"He was a horse that was sent to me three of four months ago and he just keeps improving," Davison said.
"He is very lightly-raced for a five-year-old and that's three out of his last four that he's won now.
"Which is a beautiful result for the stable and owners."
Jack's All Magic had two previous career starts for a second and unplaced run before arriving at Davison's stables.
"He was trained at Wagga and ran fourth in a trial before being sent out as favourite for his first start," he said.
"He finished second on debut which was a good run.
"Then he had a stable mishap and was off the scene for 18-months.
"In the end he had another start for the previous trainer and I'm not sure what happened. But I got a phone call from the owners and because I knew a bit about the horse I was only too glad to take him on.
"It's been a good result for everyone."
Davison has now set his sights on the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury in February for his new stable star.
"We have got the good series (Country Championships) that comes up in Albury in February," Davison said.
"I think his win today (Friday) should be enough to qualify him for the race.
"So we will go home and discuss it but there is also an option of a Highway in Sydney in a couple of weeks which is a Class Three and worth a bit of money.
"So we will just see how the horse pulls up but he seems to be thriving with everything at the moment and will let us know what to do next."
Miller said the recent addition of a Norton bit had help All Jack's Magic relax a lot more in his races.
"He was able to get a nice suck along just off the speed today," Miller said.
"He was there to be beaten with 100m to go but he dug deep and was too good."
