Arsonist who set fire to Wodonga home fails to have verdict overturned

A man who torched his former partner's Wodonga home will serve the final months of his sentence in jail after failing in his court appeal.
Smith and the victim had been at Beer Deluxe before the blaze, with the offender telling the woman "I'm going to f---ing murder you".
He caught a taxi and entered the home, smashed items and sparked the blaze in a bedroom, which gutted the property.
He had contested charges of burglary and arson before a jury, but was found guilty of both.
Smith took the case to the Supreme Court, where he argued the verdict wasn't supported by evidence, that certain evidence should not have been put to the jury, and that a photo board identification of Smith should have been excluded.
A taxi driver had instantly identified Smith from the photo lineup, which had shown other similar looking people.
Facebook messages, CCTV and phone records were also part of the case.
Smith told one witness he had "got the bitch" and had "burned her house down".
Three appeal judges noted there was "compelling evidence" in the case, including from the taxi driver and from call records.
"Considering the whole of the evidence, it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the applicant was guilty," the judges said.
With time served, he has about four months remaining on his sentence before being eligible for parole.
He would spend a further 18 months on parole if granted.
