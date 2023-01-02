If it isn't broke, don't fix it.
That is the mantra for Chiltern's A-grade contingent, with Lee Brookes back alongside assistant Georgia Thomas to steer the side for another season.
The Swans were buoyed from a 2022 campaign which bore a top five finish and a venture into the semi finals, with Brookes eager to spring off that momentum and build a charge to go one better in 2023.
"We're coming off a successful season for us, and it's looking really good going into the new season," she said.
"We're definitely (looking to) push for finals again, just coming off what we did last season. It's definitely a goal we're setting.
"It's the same combination as last year; it balances well because she's a player and a leader on the court, so what I can't give on the court she does on it."
Brookes has had a few coaching stints at Chiltern having played the bulk of her career for the Swans, with her most recent tenure starting in early 2020.
She led the side to a sixth placing in 2021, improving on it the following year with a fifth placed finish last year.
The Swans were barreled out in the semi finals by Tallangatta, but will take confidence from a strong 11-6 season.
"We've done early preseason but we're probably going to start up again in the next couple of weeks," Brookes said.
"I'm quietly confident that we're going to hold on to a good base group that we had last season."
