The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lee Brookes and Georgia Thomas to coach Chiltern A-grade

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Thomas is back as A-grade assistant coach to Lee Brookes at Chiltern. Picture by Ash Smith

If it isn't broke, don't fix it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.