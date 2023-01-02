A homeless family in the depths of despair when they were forced to pack up their tent on New Year's Eve say the kindness and generosity of the Border community has offered them a glimmer of a hope.
On Friday, Danielle Dixon, her partner Josh Morrison, their son Jakob, and pets Zak and Ziggy, were living in a camping tent at the Albury Showgrounds, living off takeaway food having nothing to cook on, and desperate to get medical attention for Zak who has been suffering an eye and ear infection.
But on Monday, things were looking far better. When Albury-Wodonga community members were alerted to their plight, an Albury dog groomer and veterinarian offered their services for free while Jakob has been offered a job on a fruit farm spraying blackberries.
While they are still without a fixed address, dozens of people on social media have offered to help the family.
Even a kindly cabbie went beyond the call of duty to help get them to some temporary accommodation. On Saturday the family will move back into a motel partly subsidised by the NSW government.
"On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we have nowhere to stay as it stands, and then from Saturday onwards, the motel can take us back for two weeks," Ms Dixon said.
"Luckily these guys fall under the housing in NSW payment, so they'll help us pay.
"So we'll get 14 days to pump it and get on as many lists as we can - it's what you have to do. And yeah, from there, we'll just see what happens, I guess, just take it day by day."
Mr Morrison said there were people worse off than his family, and that they were "incredibly grateful" for the community support
"We're just grateful every day that we haven't hit that point where we're on the streets," Mr Morrison said.
"It's heartwarming that so many have been so kind and offered to help.
"We'll get through this, there are plenty of other people doing it tough, we'll just stick together."
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, of St Matthew's Albury, said he sympathised with anyone who had nowhere to go, but said sometimes the focus was lost.
"We will take in anyone who is in genuine need of help, but we need to help them to help themselves too," he said.
"I'm not saying this is the case with these people, but there are people whose situation really isn't that bad if they are prepared to do something about it.
"We would help to get them get into the system.
"It's not like years ago when the system was inadequate, it is now incredibly effective to help people who find themselves in this situation."
