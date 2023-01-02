Scott Meyer was one of the biggest signings of the TDFL off-season when he decided to head bush and join Chiltern. Although the 35-year-old was in the twilight of his glittering career, he was still expected to dominate at the lower standard. The talented big man didn't disappoint and enhanced his reputation after winning the Barton medal. He was also best-on-ground in the Swans' historic flag win in September. Young gun Kyle Cooper denied Meyer the perfect season after he edged out the big ruckman for the Swans' best and fairest. Despite his stellar season, it was the flag victory that Meyer cherished most. "All I wanted to do was win the premiership with Chiltern and I'm not worried about the individual accolades," Meyer said shortly after the grand final. "That was the main thing and it's a huge relief to win."