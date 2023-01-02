THERE were many highs and lows in the Tallangatta League season, none better than Chiltern winning the grand final to break its 24-year drought. BRENT GODDE looks back on the past season and fi nds 10 of the best moments.
.
After having two seasons ruined by Covid, Chiltern captured its first flag in the TDFL and finally snapped a premiership drought stretching back to 1998 while playing in the O&K. Led by club legend Luke Brookes, the Swans defeated league powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek 4.9 (33) to 2.5 (17) in one of the lowest scoring grand finals in league history. Brookes said it was a dream come true to coach the club where he played more than 300-matches to the holy grail. "It's a dream come true to win the flag with a great bunch of blokes," Brookes said. "To win all three flags is a momentous accomplishment. "We came here today hoping to create some history and we were able to achieve that by winning three from three."
Rumours were rife over the off-season that Wahgunyah had been struck by a mass player exodus with the club on the brink of folding. A crisis meeting in February revealed the extent of the chronic player shortage. President Darryl Hore didn't try to sugarcoat the situation. "People need to understand that if things haven't improved by the end of February, the next step is going into recess for 12 months and it's a long way back from that," Hore said. "We're not just thinking we'll go into recess for 12 months and come back stronger in 2023, it's not going to be that easy." History says the Lions were on the receiving end of some frightful floggings, including a league record 432 point loss at the hands of Beechworth.
AFL coaching great Mick Malthouse made headlines in May when he made the shock announcement that he would take Wahgunyah for a training run after hearing about the club's plight on 3AW. Malthouse provided a major boost to the club's flagging fortunes after spending 30 minutes with the juniors before putting 30 senior players through their paces in a one-hour session. He was then a guest speaker at a dinner after training with more than 180 people in attendance. "Dozens and dozens of clubs are struggling for a particular number of reasons," Malthouse said. "It would have been so easy for Wahgunyah to fold. But the club knows if the team folds, the netball folds as well and the town dies. That's why it's so important to keep these teams alive."
Scott Meyer was one of the biggest signings of the TDFL off-season when he decided to head bush and join Chiltern. Although the 35-year-old was in the twilight of his glittering career, he was still expected to dominate at the lower standard. The talented big man didn't disappoint and enhanced his reputation after winning the Barton medal. He was also best-on-ground in the Swans' historic flag win in September. Young gun Kyle Cooper denied Meyer the perfect season after he edged out the big ruckman for the Swans' best and fairest. Despite his stellar season, it was the flag victory that Meyer cherished most. "All I wanted to do was win the premiership with Chiltern and I'm not worried about the individual accolades," Meyer said shortly after the grand final. "That was the main thing and it's a huge relief to win."
You know you are down on your luck when you lose your two premier players to season ending injuries. But that's the card Barnawartha coach Kade Butters was dealt in his first season as coach. Four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill went down with an Achilles complaint in the opening match of the season which ruled him out for the year. Then seven-time best and fairest winner Josh Spence suffered a badly broken leg in June and also missed the rest of the season. "To lose your two premier players of the past decade in one season is a bitter pill to swallow," Butters said. ""It's fair to say they are both admired for all the work they do both on and off the field."
Mitta United made a statement of intent in September when it announced the stunning recruiting coup of Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin. Hodgkin is set to be reunited with his two brothers Luke and Brendan with Luke coaching the Mountain Men. In a further bonus the Blues have also signed former Murray Bushrangers Jake Hodgkin and Jett Smith. "I guess Jarrod was an obvious recruiting target and is one the biggest signings at the club in recent memory," Luke said.
After winning five best and fairests at Wodonga Raiders, Mark Doolan earned the reputation of one of the premier midfielders of his era. But the glaring deficiency on the 38-year-old's CV was he hadn't played in a grand final until this year after joining Chiltern in 2019. So it was no surprise to see one of the loudest roars on grand final day was when Doolan was handed an elusive premiership medallion. "Grand finals are what you play football for and the reason I'm still playing," he said in the lead-up to the decider. "Obviously not just to get there but to actually win it. We have given ourselves that chance."
Triple Albury premiership player Elliott Powell announced that he would be returning to the Albury Sportsground not long after the completion of the TDFL season. The midfield maestro enjoyed an outstanding season at his home club after finishing runner-up in the Barton medal. The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal at Tigerland. Powell said playing along the Tiger cubs was a motivating factor for his return. "It's still a young group and what they achieved this year with the group they had was unbelievable," Powell said. "They were playing games with five, six or seven blokes under 18 and the list in general is pretty young so it's looking good for next year."
The mid-season arrival of Tom Bracher at Chiltern may have flew under the radar but coach Luke Brookes knew he had just won the recruiting lotto. Bracher, who had made his VFL debut with Richmond earlier in the season, was always going to be a class above in the TDFL. After a slow start with the Swans, the cream rose to the top during the finals series with Bracher narrowly pipped for best on ground honours in the decider by Scott Meyer. "It (joining Chiltern) certainly wasn't something that was on my radar at the start of the season," Bracher said. "But I don't have any regrets." Bracher has a contract with Richmond again next year.
After a productive off-season, Beechworth loomed as the big improvers of the competition. But not too many pundits would have predicted how spectacular a rise the Bushrangers would be able to produce this season. After only winning one match the previous year, the Bushrangers thrived under co-coaches Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge to make the preliminary final. Their barnstorming 10-match undefeated run during the season included the scalps of grand finalsists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek. "It was sensational," Carey said of his side's season. "It's not just the on-field stuff but the off-field stuff we're doing too. The club's in a really good position, going forward, for years to come." Carey and Cartledge have recommitted for next year.
