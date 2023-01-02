A cross-Border Women's Centre is urging Albury-Wodonga residents to support two separate petitions to the NSW and Victorian governments to increase its funding.
The Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing Albury Wodonga said last year it assisted more than 100 new Victorian clients, but the state only covered the cost of 12 of those clients, creating a budget shortfall of $300,000.
General manager Marge Nichol urged Wodonga and Albury residents to support the petition for the Victorian Government to fix the funding shortfall and increase core funding.
"The more signatures the better for us," she said.
Only Victorian residents can sign the petition, but Ms Nichol said NSW women could "encourage all their Victorian family and friends to sign the petition and explain to them why they want them to sign".
The centre assists women on both sides of the Border with family violence, sexual assault, homelessness and counselling services, but NSW contributes the majority of money to the centre.
Nearly 90 people have so far signed the petition, which will close at the end of April.
Meanwhile, advocacy group Fund Women's Health NSW started a change.org petition to NSW Government to provide $22.25 million in funding to all Women's Health Centres across the state.
"The increased demand for domestic violence services is not being met by current funding," the group said.
"Funding for support services has barely increased in 30 years and Women's Health Centres across New South Wales are at the brink."
More than 1000 people have signed the NSW petition, which can be found on the change.org website.
"If we don't get any funding from either side, it will be reducing our services to start with...which we don't want to do," she said.
"That's not growing the centre and that's not meeting the needs of women and children in our area."
Nearly 2000 women received domestic violence help from the Albury-Wodonga centre last year and there was a wait list of up to three months for the first time in the service's 30 year history.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
