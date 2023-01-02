Border animal rescue groups to benefit from Chiltern Christmas lights

A large Christmas lights display at Chiltern has generated more than $2500 for two animal rescue groups in Albury and Wodonga.
The 50 metre long display at a Gordon Street home featured a snow display, inflatable animals, Disney characters and a large number of lights.
IN OTHER NEWS
Attendees donated money for charity.
The owners said $2574 had been generated as a result of the impressive display.
The money will be spilt evenly between two Border animal groups.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.