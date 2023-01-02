The Border Mail
Border animal rescue groups to benefit from Chiltern Christmas lights

By Local News
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:29pm
An image of the display at the Gordon Street home in Chiltern. Picture supplied

A large Christmas lights display at Chiltern has generated more than $2500 for two animal rescue groups in Albury and Wodonga.

