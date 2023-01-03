The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury drivers hit with $2.1 million in speed, red light fines in a year

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 4 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's fixed red light and speed camera system is reaping huge sums of money. Picture by James Wiltshire

Speeding drivers in Albury have been hit with more than $2.1 million in fines in a 12-month period, with close to $10,000 in penalties issued each day during the busiest period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.