Albury drivers hit with $2.1 million in speed, red light fines in a year

Speeding drivers in Albury have been hit with more than $2.1 million in fines in a 12-month period, with close to $10,000 in penalties issued each day during the busiest period.
Fixed speed and red light camera data, and Albury Highway Patrol issued fines, totalled $2,184,857 from December 2021 to November 2022.
During the busiest period, in December 2021, Highway Patrol officers issued $160,413 worth of fines in Albury.
The fines average $5,174 per day, with 501 penalties issued that month.
Speed cameras were also at their busiest in the same month, when 473 fines were handed out in 31 days.
The value of those fines was $137,789, a daily average of $4,444.
The police fines only cover the 2640 postcode, and don't include any fines issued by other units, or other Highway Patrols.
Across the border, Wodonga's fixed speed and right light cameras are issuing hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in fines each year.
Victoria statistics are more delayed than NSW figures, but show there were 359 fines worth $110,679 issued from January to March last year.
The camera system was the 80th busiest in the state during that time, with close to 350 fixed cameras and additional mobile cameras in use.
The figures show Victorian fines totalled a staggering $110 million in just three months.
Albury's fixed speed and red light camera system has been used since 2020, and Wodonga's since 2010.
