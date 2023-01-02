The Border Mail

We take a look at the five biggest sports stories from January 2022

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:35pm
Charlie Spargo with the premiership cup won by Melbourne in 2021.

CHARLIE'S HOMECOMING

Charlie Spargo made a quick visit to the Border in early January with the biggest prize of all - Melbourne's premiership cup. Spargo chatted to fans and posed for photos at the Albury Sportsground and revealed it was the first time he had got his hands on the cup since grand final day. ""My dad (Paul) has coached here and I grew up around here, so if there was one spot I wanted to bring it, it was to be back here," Spargo said. "It was great to see all the Melbourne supporters come out in full flight and see how much it really means to them that we've had some success. It could be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so it's good to share it with everyone else."

