Charlie Spargo made a quick visit to the Border in early January with the biggest prize of all - Melbourne's premiership cup. Spargo chatted to fans and posed for photos at the Albury Sportsground and revealed it was the first time he had got his hands on the cup since grand final day. ""My dad (Paul) has coached here and I grew up around here, so if there was one spot I wanted to bring it, it was to be back here," Spargo said. "It was great to see all the Melbourne supporters come out in full flight and see how much it really means to them that we've had some success. It could be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so it's good to share it with everyone else."
Lavington's finals aspirations suffered a savage blow after Marty Brennan announced he would be joining premiership team-mates Shaun Mannagh and Aidan Johnson at Werribee. The midfield dynamo is a dual best and fairest winner at Lavington Sports Ground in 2017 and 2021. President Mark Sanson said the club wouldn't stand in the way of any of its star players playing at the highest level possible. "We are never going to stand in the way, as a club, of players who want to better themselves and play at a higher standard of football," Sanson said. "We see it as a positive from a club point of view. We wish them all the best and hopefully see them return to Lavington at some stage in the future as better players for the experience."
After months of speculation and weighing up offers from several Ovens and Murray clubs, Micahael Rampal announced he would be joining Holbrook in a massive boost to its flag aspirations. Rampal had been in hot demand after winning the Barton medal in 2021 as well as Thurgoona's best and fairest. "I'm rapt," Rampal said. "I'm not someone who jumps into something without having a look at it and Holbrook ticks all the boxes for me in regard to my domestic responsibilities and being a little bit closer to home. They're in a fantastic, exciting window and that really appeals to me at my age. I'm not a club-hopper and I've got a really good reputation down at Thurgoona which I'm hoping to keep intact."
High-profile Yarrawonga recruit Willie Wheeler revealed he was on track to recover from a serious foot injury and play in the opening round of the season. The former Williamstown star missed all of the previous season with the complaint. "The injury is slowly getting there, I had to have two bouts of surgery but I've been back running for the past six weeks," Wheeler said. "So things seem to be on track but I'm not going to try and rush anything and I wouldn't say I will be definitely right for round one. That's the aim but it's a long season and I will be taking a cautious approach."
Nathan McPherson answered Lockhart's SOS call after he was appointed coach of the Demons for a third time. The club had struggled to find a suitable placement for Mitch Carroll with best and fairest winner Jordan Harrington, Blake Jones, Andrew Emery, Jesse Margosis and Alex Smith finding new homes over the off-season. "I guess it's fairly rare for somebody to coach a club on three separate occasions," McPherson said. "I'm a Ganmain boy but my wife is originally from Lockhart where she was born and bred and I have spent a fair amount of time in the town. I just said to the club a while ago that if they couldn't find anyone, I would be happy to put my hand up and go again if they wanted to go down that path. I would hate to see the club left in an unfortunate predicament so I'm going around for a third time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.