The Border is being served up an ace few days of tennis, with the region set to welcome the cream of the crop to town for some classic grass court action later this week.
It kicks off with the Margaret Court Cup in Albury on Thursday, mirrored by the under-12 and under-14 Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships beginning in Wodonga the same day.
Margaret Court Cup tournament director Phil Shanahan said the field for this year's edition points to pre-COVID interest levels piquing, a welcoming sign for the event.
"We have 301 players from about 10 countries, so we're pretty happy with that considering," he said.
"Just before COVID we had 400 but it's slowly building back up which is good.
"With the Tennis Australia Nationals in Wodonga happening at the same time as the Margaret Court Cup, we normally use two centres - Albury and Wodonga - but 300 is a good number for us just to be able to use the one centre.
"Any bigger than that and we would have been in big trouble, so it has probably worked out really well actually."
Both events will run from January 5-9, with all the finals action reserved for Monday next week.
The Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships has trumped the Margaret Court Cup for entries with 364, but Shanahan noted the presence of such high quality tennis means the Border is the real winner in this instance.
"We probably attract five, maybe 10 per cent of that group to the Margaret Court Cup because they're coming from the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, everywhere," he said,
"The showpiece of Australian tennis will be on display (on the Border).
"It's just going to be great for the town with motel bookings and everything else that'll go with that.
"It will be good to get Albury and Wodonga back to where it was."
