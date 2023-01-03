After more than four decades and four name changes, a specialist Wodonga skiing and outdoors business will no longer trade from its High Street store.
Snow Trek and Travel, formerly Snowgum, has been closed by owners Bob and Norma Cranage after 44 years, with 25 of them spent in the city's main street.
Mr and Mrs Cranage first went into business in 1978 as Moloney's in the Crystal Court complex on South Street, before rebranding to Mountain Sports, which remained the name until 1995.
They moved to High Street in 1997 as part of the expanding Snowgum franchise, and, in 2014, it became Snow Trek and Travel until the building was recently cleared out on New Year's Eve.
Mrs Cranage looked after the business while her husband was teaching, but Mr Cranage became more involved once he retired from the classroom in 1995.
"We had a much bigger shop in High Street and more passing trade, even though it was the quieter end of town," Mr Cranage said.
"With the business we had and having car parking out the back, it was a big move."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Cranage said a highlight was when the business was crowned Australia's leading retailer in snow sports in 1997.
"That was a kick in the pants to the big stores in Melbourne and Sydney that a little place like Wodonga could beat them," he said.
The Cranage's son, Peter, took the reins after Norma had heart surgery in 2004 and thrived in the role having represented Australia at junior and senior world championships in cross country skiing and biathlon.
He built up a big customer base across Australia and overseas and will continue to run the business online as Cross Country Skier.
"Just prior to COVID, High Street was dug up and the shop was shut for nearly 12 months," Mr Cranage said.
"Peter was only opening four months of the year, so it just wasn't viable to keep paying eight months of rent and all the overheads with it."
Mr Cranage said the store became more specialised in cross country skiing in the latter years as larger franchises began to enter the Australian market.
"When we first moved, there might have been 15 retail shops in Australia and it's down to three. We were the fourth with a shop open 12 months of the year," he said.
"These chains have bigger buying power, so they can undercut, but they're not providing the same service because staff don't have the knowledge or experience.
"People would come in and tell you where they've skied and it was more or less sharing of information."
Mrs Cranage said there had been many loyal customers who had supported the business throughout.
"There's been quite a few from the Crystal Court days. They called me Mrs Mountain Sports," she laughed.
"Some of our customers are ex-students from Corryong and they've been customers for the entire time and then their children. We're now getting to the stage where their grandchildren are coming to buy stuff."
Mr Cranage said the business wouldn't have survived this long if Albury-Wodonga hadn't continued to grow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.