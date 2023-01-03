The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Bob and Norma Cranage close ski store Snow Trek and Travel, formerly Snowgum, after 44 years in business

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After 44 years in business, including 25 in High Street, Bob and Norma Cranage have closed their Wodonga ski shop, Snow Trek and Travel. Picture by James Wiltshire

After more than four decades and four name changes, a specialist Wodonga skiing and outdoors business will no longer trade from its High Street store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.