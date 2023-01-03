The iconic grandstand and commentary box synonymous with a long-running North East rodeo will be torn down on Wednesday after being deemed unsafe for use.
Contractors will dismantle the two structures at Myrtleford Showgrounds, but intend to salvage the distinctive Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo facade, recognised by riders across Australia and around the world.
Alpine Council surveyors issued a notice of condemnation for the structures in March last year, and, just over a week after the 67th edition of the Boxing Day rodeo run by Myrtleford Lions Club, they will come down.
The land the structures are built on is owned by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and overseen by the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve's committee of management.
Myrtleford Rodeo committee member and former president Greg Robbins is concerned once the demolition is complete, the grandstand won't be rebuilt.
"We've been assured the commentary box is going to be taken down carefully and reassembled with the facade with the steel backing afterwards, which is a plus as far as we're concerned," he said.
"As long as the facade is maintained, that's part of the history of the rodeo and it would be stupid to lose that. The commentary box in particular has been the focus of advertising for 50-odd years.
"I was surprised they acted so quickly after the rodeo."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Recreation reserve committee member Amanda Shepherd said one the main reasons she joined the volunteer group was to save the stand, but is upbeat about the future of the showgrounds if a new structure is built.
"Everybody in Myrtleford has probably sat in the grandstand at some stage and viewed the rodeo or the Myrtleford Show down there in the arena," she said.
"You've got to look on the positive side, it was going to happen one day, but it would be ideal to actually rebuild it with some facilities underneath it as well. A first aid room, toilets and showers and things like that for the competitors could be there.
"The plan is to try access some community funding or grants of some description to try and rebuild it.
"It's a fabulous venue and it can lend itself to a lot more things if our facilities are up to current standards."
Rodeo secretary Darren Murphy said it would be a long process to construct.
"Our problem is we would have to spend the profits of probably 10 rodeos to rebuild that and we just don't have the capital," he added.
"Everyone's blaming us for not maintaining it, but we've painted it, repaired timbers and replaced roofs for years."
Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth said the council would encourage funding requests for a new grandstand.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.