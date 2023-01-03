Her passion for educating and overcoming barriers in women's health has been more than enough for Miranda Petts to change course.
The Jindera woman's "dive into holistic health" meant she could no longer dedicate herself to her gym business Raw Active Studios.
Ms Petts has sold the Lavington business to focus on running a naturopath course, one aimed at helping Border women with hormones and stress.
"My lifestyle has changed the past year (in order to) dive into holistic health and to have flexibility," she said.
"With Raw it was a lot of training, which I loved, but there was a missing link."
Ms Petts said she felt strongly there was "more to me" and that she hankered after another field.
"I'm still in the health and fitness industry, but I want to help women overcome barriers," she said.
"If the mind isn't right it can be especially hard to dive into the physical side of things."
Ms Petts said that while it was a hard decision to make, she felt Raw Active Studios was "in the best hands possible" with new owners Mikayla Hawkins and Laurance Lockington.
"I'm sad, but I've made the right decision with a new adventure ahead," Ms Petts said.
Mikayla Hawkins and Laurance Lokington saw Raw as being a tremendous opportunity, given they previously had worked together at a flooring business.
They said they relished embarking on what was for both of them a complete change in their working lives.
