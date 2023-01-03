If you've ever strolled around Birallee Park on game day, chances are you've crossed paths with Zennon McCarty.
And you'd likely remember the name too - it's not easily forgotten.
The newly elected Wodonga Raiders president has been a constant force on the volunteering front for the club in recent years, and is now stepping into the head role to replace the outgoing Mark Johnston.
Because to McCarty, Raiders means family.
With each of his five children involved in some playing capacity, and McCarty previously serving as president of the club's junior football faction, he didn't need much convincing to take on the top spot.
"Mark (Johnston) was wanting to step aside, he'd been in the role for five years so he wanted to have a change and move back down from the head position," he said.
"And I have family involved in the club as well, and I've been president of the junior club for the past five years.
"A few of us got together and made a bit of a group so we can start with a fresh approach which is good.
"(Mark) set us up - we're fairly stable from a financial point of view and he's put a fair few things in place which are really good so now it's about doing a bit of fine tuning and working through some things."
McCarty has been a presence at Border sporting clubs in ever since moving to the region in 2002.
He has been involved in various cricketing circles, first as a player for Baranduda and later serving as secretary of Belvoir for the best part of a decade, where he was awarded life membership in 2019.
In 2018, Wodonga Council named him the recipient of its Individual Volunteer of the Year award.
But in terms of his Raiders' involvement, it's strictly been a family affair.
"My oldest son started there in about 2010 with the junior club, so I sort of just followed on supporting him through that," he said
"My daughters play netball here as well, and I've got one more son coming through the juniors - he's nearly done, so all my kids will be playing in the seniors basically.
"I've done a fair amount of volunteer work which I really enjoy; I've met some lifelong friends through all the volunteering that I've done and being on committees.
"It's been a great way to get into the town."
As Raiders go through a rebuilding phase on the senior frontier, McCarty and the board is making sure to invest in the club's youth policy.
While the A-grade netball and senior football sides finished outside the top half in 2022, Raiders' 17-and-under and thirds outfits finished first and fourth on the ladder respectively.
"We have a fairly strong junior program and I want to continue on with that at the club, promoting as much of our youth as we can," McCarty said.
"We'll be focusing on our youth, trying to get them through the club and maintain that they stay around."
