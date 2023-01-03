The Border Mail
Trio accused of murdering Wangaratta teen Charlie Gander in court

By Local News
Updated January 3 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:45pm
Danny Clarke faces one count of murder following Charlie Gander's death, which is alleged to have occurred in the Shepparton region on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Three people remain in custody after appearing in court following the alleged murder of a Wangaratta teenager.

