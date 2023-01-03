Trio accused of murdering Wangaratta teen Charlie Gander in court

Three people remain in custody after appearing in court following the alleged murder of a Wangaratta teenager.
Charlie Gander, 19, was allegedly murdered by Dimitri D'Elio, Danny Clarke and Kylie Anne Stott, who live in the Shepparton area.
Mr Gander's body was found in a vehicle following a car fire north of Shepparton about 10am on Christmas Eve.
Homicide Squad detectives arrested the trio on Friday last week, and charged each person with murder.
The murder allegedly took place on the same day of the fire, with the offence listed as allegedly occurring in "Greater Shepparton".
Their matters were listed in the Shepparton Magistrates Court on Tuesday before magistrate David Faram.
The court heard the trio denied the allegations against them.
Homicide Squad Detective Senior Constable Alexander Nucci said given the state of the late man's body, it would take 16 weeks before a pathology report was available after an autopsy.
He told the court in Stott's matter there were two co-offenders "at this stage".
Mr Faram asked if there were any other people of interest in the case.
"At this stage it's still an ongoing investigation," the detective replied.
"Enquiries are being made."
The court heard there was extensive CCTV footage which would need to be examined.
"(There's) potentially hundreds of hours of footage to go through and to transcribe into a format that's capable to be viewed," Detective Senior Constable Nucci said.
Stott, who appeared in court first, sounded emotional from the dock.
Her lawyer opposed the timeline police sought to serve a brief of evidence, and sought the evidence earlier.
She said there could be evidence that exculpates the Shepparton woman, 37.
The court heard she was withdrawing from ice and cannabis and had given her version of events during a police interview.
The two charged men were also interviewed after their arrest.
One made denials and one declined to comment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Detective Senior Constable Nucci said police wanted a longer period to serve the evidence so there were no misconceptions about what the case involved.
"Unfortunately this is a very complex case as well with several accused that are involved," he said, noting there was further analysis and investigations needed.
All three accused people will remain in custody, with no bail applications made on Tuesday.
D'Elio was supported in court by his parents.
They will return to the court on June 27, with police to serve evidence by May 16.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.