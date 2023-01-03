The operator of the train embroiled in a furore that erupted last Friday when passengers were forced to sit on the floor on their journey from Melbourne to Albury has apologised.
V/Line said the 12.04pm Southern Cross to Albury service ran as a three-carriage train, rather than a six-carriage configurement, due to an earlier animal strike resulting in carriages being temporarily being out of service.
"We sincerely apologise to those passengers who did not have access to a seat on the Friday afternoon train to Albury," A V/Line spokesman said.
"Unfortunately, the service had to run with a reduced number of carriages due to an animal strike.
"An additional coach service was provided from Southern Cross to support the train with 32 passengers taking the coach."
The spokesman acknowledged that reduced capacity meant some passengers were unable to get a seat for their journey. He said V/Line provided coach support to services with reduced carriage capacity "if possible".
