Weather wreaks havoc with potato crops causing supply shortfall

By Ted Howes
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 6:50pm
Astor Hotel head chef Stephen Jones says he can't imagine customers eating fried fish without a serve of chips but it hadn't reached the point where he has had to cut off supplies due to potato shortages. Picture by James Wiltshire

Scuttlebutt that supplies of a pub staple - the humble chip - are at risk of drying up due to bad weather wiping out potato crops and a surge in demand has a Border pub keeping a close eye on its stockpile.

Ted Howes

Local News

