Cops called to remove delivery man from McDonald's eateries in Wodonga

By Local News
January 3 2023 - 5:45pm
The Birallee McDonald's. File picture

A delivery driver who was twice forced out of a Wodonga McDonald's by police officers and banned from all of the company's restaurants in Victoria has lost his unfair dismissal case.

