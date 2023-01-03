Cops called to remove delivery man from McDonald's eateries in Wodonga

A delivery driver who was twice forced out of a Wodonga McDonald's by police officers and banned from all of the company's restaurants in Victoria has lost his unfair dismissal case.
Menulog worker Aabid Khan took action against McDonald's and Wodonga franchisee Patrick Bennett.
Mr Bennett said he received a call on September 25 last year after Mr Khan refused to leave the Wodonga drive-through for 20 minutes.
He said Mr Khan was abusive to staff and swearing, and police were called, who directed him to leave and issued a fine.
He was again directed to leave the Birallee restaurant by police in October due to his aggressive behaviour and was banned from entering any McDonald's in Victoria.
In his unfair dismissal claim, Khan claimed police were called for no reason during the September incident, and that he faced "constant harassment" causing mental stress.
He made claims about lies, harassment and bullying.
McDonald's argued it didn't employ either Mr Khan or the franchisee.
Menulog said the conduct did not amount to bullying, there was no risk to his health and safety, no risk of future bullying, and restaurant staff had behaved appropriately.
The food delivery service wasn't named in Khan's claim, despite being his employer.
Fair Work Commission deputy president Alan Colman dismissed the case.
He found Mr Bennett, McDonald's and Menulog hadn't submitted Mr Khan to repeated unreasonable behaviour as claimed.
"Mr Khan has not established that any of the relevant conduct created a risk to his health and safety," he said.
"Mr Khan stated that the incident on 25 September 2022 caused him 'mental stress', but he did not refer to medical evidence.
"The mere fact that a person might be stressed by the conduct of others does not establish that there is a risk to the person's mental health."
Mr Colman said there was no persuasive evidence Mr Khan's health and safety were at risk or that he would be bullied in the future, and said his ban from all restaurants in the state was reasonable.
