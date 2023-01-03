Wodonga Raiders have enticed Will Donaghey back to Birallee Park.
Donaghey last played at Raiders in 2019 where he established himself as a senior regular and featured in the club's finals campaigns in both 2018 and again the following year.
The former Murray Bushranger played a handful of matches for Yackandandah alongside his brother, Nick, in 2021 before having last season off.
Raiders coach, Marc Almond, said Donaghey was a proven performer at the higher standard of Ovens and Murray.
"Will is a former player and it's great to welcome him back," Almond said.
"He had a breakout season in 2018 under Daryn Cresswell when they made the preliminary final and he was a pivotal player in the side.
"So he is proven at this level.
"Will is a really good runner who can change the angles and carry the ball.
"He's returning after a year off but played at Yackandandah in 2021 alongside his brother.
"He lives in Melbourne and will travel to play each week."
The Raiders are set to resume pre-season training on January 16.
They will play Sunbury for their first pre-season match who are coached by Travis Hodgson who had stints at coach of both North Albury and Myrtleford.
Wodonga Raiders travel to play Corowa-Rutherglen for their season opener on Easter Saturday.
Prized recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen should make his highly-anticipated debut for the Raiders against the Roos.
