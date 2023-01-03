The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Will Donaghey has returned to Wodonga Raiders in welcome boost

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Donaghey has returned to the Raiders after last playing at Birallee Park in 2019. Donaghey is a former Murrray Bushranger and a proven performer in the O&M.

Wodonga Raiders have enticed Will Donaghey back to Birallee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.