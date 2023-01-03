The Border Mail

Albury Thunder boosted by the arrival of Carlos Kemp from New Zealand

By Courtney Rees
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder has signed Carlos Kemp in a major boost to their finals aspirations this year. Thunder finished sixth out of nine clubs in Group 9 last year,

Albury have attracted plenty of interest from prospective players since the arrival of new captain-coach Justin Carney and have another new face as they look to start the new year with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.