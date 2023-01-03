Car stolen by North East theft syndicate found burning in state forest

UPDATE WEDNESDAY: Two people have been charged after a vehicle stolen in the North East was found burning hundreds of kilometres away.
A stolen Jeep was found at a home about 12pm.
As police tried to intercept the vehicle, the female driver fled, with road spikes used to deflate the car's tyres.
A man, 32, was arrested at the home and officers were alerted to the burning Nissan about 10 minutes later.
A 26-year-old woman was found hiding in thick shrubs nearby.
There was confusion over whether the car was stolen from Cobram or Wodonga.
Police said the Nissan had been taken from a Wodonga dealership, but charges filed in court last week list the car as being stolen from a Cobram dealership.
There have been a string of thefts from businesses including OzCar in Wodonga and Jacob Toyota, Ovens Ford in Wangaratta, and across a large swathe of the state.
Police allege a syndicate, which also stole a $100,000 boat from Yarrawonga last week, has been using a wireless generator to start the vehicles without keys.
The two people arrested on Tuesday will face court at a later date.
EARLIER: Police believe a stolen car found on fire in a state forest is linked to a theft syndicate which has stolen hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of vehicles in the North East.
A silver Nissan Qashqai was found burning at Mt Clear near Ballarat about 12.15pm on Tuesday.
Geelong based detectives said the car was likely the same one stolen from a North East car dealership, but are yet to confirm if they are the same.
Four people were arrested last week following the theft of cars, allegedly through the use of a universal key generator, at a string sites including Jacob Toyota and OzCar in Wodonga, Ovens Ford in Wangaratta, and a Cobram dealership.
A $100,000 boat was also stolen from Yarrawonga.
Charge sheets alleged a silver Nissan Qashqai worth $33,990 was stolen from Cobram on November 26 or 27, with the vehicle thought to be the one found burning at Ballarat on Tuesday.
Officers had attended a home before a woman allegedly fled in the car.
Officers said the woman - believed to be in her 40s - then fled the scene of the hatchback while it was on fire.
She was later arrested, handcuffed, searched and bundled into a police van.
Nathan Weightman, who lives in Yabba North between Yarrawonga and Shepparton, has been charged with stealing the car.
He is one of two people in custody, with two others bailed.
