Lavington Sports Ground hosted its first major sporting event since undergoing a $19.6 redevelopment when GWS Giants and Sydney Swans played in a practice match. A crowd of more than 7000 attended as both sides boasted plenty of big name players including Swans superstar Buddy Franklin. Buddy booted one goal much to the crowd's delight but it was the Giants who prevailed 18.18 (126) to 13.1 (95).
After months of speculation Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore confirmed the club had been struck by a player exodus and were in desperate need of senior players if the Lions were going to avoid going into recess. "People need to understand that if things haven't improved by the end of February, the next step is going into recess for 12 months and it's a long way back from that," Hore said. "We're not just thinking we'll go into recess for 12 months and come back stronger in 2023, it's not going to be that easy. It's the history of the club that will be lost. We've got magnificent life members who are still at the club and they put their support behind the club wherever they can. Those people become life members of what? It's no longer there."
Lauren Jackson dropped a bombshell when she announced that she was coming out of retirement to play for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in the NBL1 East season. The 40-year-old had been retired for six years due to chronic knee pain. "The fact that I get to play basketball here in front of our community is more special than anything I can imagine," she said. "When I started training again I don't think I expected to even get to this point. To have the confidence to say that I'm ready to sign is such a milestone for me. Just suiting up for the Albury team is a bit of a dream come true. In 2010 I was really drained and basketball had taken a huge toll on me emotionally. I'm a different person."
In a major boost to their finals aspirations, Wangaratta Rovers announced the prized signing of former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb. Webb played 24 AFL matches with the Bulldogs from 2015-19. "Lukas is getting back to full fitness and we think he's got the ability to fill some of the holes we've had through the departure of Tyler Cornish, (best and fairest) Tom Thynne and Matt Jones," football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
Lockhart became the second club in February to confirm it was struggling for playing numbers and was in grave danger of going into recess if things didn't improve dramatically in the next month. "I'm not going to sugarcoat the club's predicament - we are in dire straits in regards to our senior football numbers," Wooden said. "We are hoping to avoid going into recess but that's the way it's looking at the minute if things don't improve quickly. "It's just the senior football, our juniors and all grades of netball - we have got plenty of numbers. We are financially sound, the treasurer's report at the meeting on Monday night was as good as it has been for more than five years. Every aspect of the club is looking good - except for senior players."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.