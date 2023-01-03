After months of speculation Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore confirmed the club had been struck by a player exodus and were in desperate need of senior players if the Lions were going to avoid going into recess. "People need to understand that if things haven't improved by the end of February, the next step is going into recess for 12 months and it's a long way back from that," Hore said. "We're not just thinking we'll go into recess for 12 months and come back stronger in 2023, it's not going to be that easy. It's the history of the club that will be lost. We've got magnificent life members who are still at the club and they put their support behind the club wherever they can. Those people become life members of what? It's no longer there."