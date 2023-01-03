The Border Mail

We take a look at the five biggest sports stories from February 2022

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:23pm
Buddy Franklin kicked one goal in his appearance at Lavington Sports Ground.

BUDDY-MANIA HITS THE BORDER

Lavington Sports Ground hosted its first major sporting event since undergoing a $19.6 redevelopment when GWS Giants and Sydney Swans played in a practice match. A crowd of more than 7000 attended as both sides boasted plenty of big name players including Swans superstar Buddy Franklin. Buddy booted one goal much to the crowd's delight but it was the Giants who prevailed 18.18 (126) to 13.1 (95).

