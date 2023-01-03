Truck incident causing southbound delays on the Hume Highway at Table Top

A jackknifed truck is causing issues with traffic on the Hume Highway north of Albury.
Emergency crews were called to the incident about 4.30am on Wednesday.
The truck leaked a substance onto the road, creating a safety hazard for other vehicles, south of the Davey Road bridge at Table Top.
Emergency crews remain on scene, with southbound traffic being impacted.
Work is being undertaken to remove the vehicle and the spill.
