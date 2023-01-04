The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Uniting Our Communities Flood Relief festival locked in without Federation Council support

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:04pm, first published January 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pop star Daryl Braithwaite will co-headline the two day Uniting Our Communities Flood Relief festival at the Corowa RSL alongside Eskimo Joe and supported by local acts. Picture supplied.

PLANS FOR a flood recovery concert featuring two powerhouse headliners is forging ahead despite being denied financial support from council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.