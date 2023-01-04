PLANS FOR a flood recovery concert featuring two powerhouse headliners is forging ahead despite being denied financial support from council.
This month Daryl Braithwaite and Eskimo Joe will each headline a night of the two-day Uniting Our Communities Flood Relief held at the Corowa RSL, alongside local acts Cherry Chain, Andrew Wishart and 3DaysReign.
Corowa RSL chief executive Peter Norris said the in-house weekend was planned to give the community a chance to "let loose" following the flood chaos that hit the region last year.
"You can feel it just by speaking to people in the community. There is a real urgency to have something to look forward to," Mr Norris said.
"It has been really tough. Let's have a bit of a party and have a laugh and forget about things for a little while."
Mr Norris said the RSL had been approached by a number of organisations requiring urgent repairs before being able to operate again, which ticket sales to the festival would raise money to support.
After months of lost meets, cancelled events and displaced club houses, Mr Norris hopes the festival will raise spirits in the community, helping them to come together and give back.
"The cricket club lost its mower. It's a simple thing, it's a $9000 mower that mows the pitch and enables people to come together and play sport," Mr Norris said.
"Even the Girl Guides, they haven't been able to meet in their usual hall because the carpet has been wrecked and the building has been flooded.
"These things have a flow-on effect for mental health but also the local economy because there are not people coming into town," he said.
Mr Norris said he weighed wanting big crowds to come through the RSL doors against the fundraising goals of the festival. Ticket prices are set at $45 for each night with entry open to all ages.
"People are missing those opportunities to come together with friends and family. Particularly in a small town, it is so significant," Mr Norris said.
At its December Ordinary meeting Federation Council voted down a motion to provide financial support for Uniting Our Communities as it dealt with ballooning roads damage bills.
Councillors suggested the shire could instead aid the concert through in-kind assistance, such as through waste management services or use of council-owned parks. It voted to meet with the venue as a "matter of urgency."
Two weeks later, and twelve days past the RSL's deadline for response, Mr Norris said he was yet to receive any contact from council and had progressed with event planning.
Not least, Mr Norris said, an alternative site was not what the festival needed.
"I have had no contact at all," Mr Norris said.
"We were not asking them to run it or to move it from our venue to another venue, we do not need that to happen.
"It's too late now and we're moving ahead," he said.
With Federation Council set to return following its Christmas shutdown period, Mr Norris said he would still be open to having council involved with the project.
However, the all ages Uniting Our Communities Flood Relief was going ahead on January 27 and 28 regardless of council participation.
