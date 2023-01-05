Albury-Wodonga residents are clearly getting weary of sweltering summers, with pool installations soaring in just a few years.
In Albury, pool approvals leapt from 95 in 2019 to 160 last year, while in Wodonga, only 31 were approved in 2018 compared with 78 last year.
Albury Council figures show the trend was evident in 2021 year with 163 pool development applications to build pools.
One of the Wodonga Council approvals last year was for Barb Leitch who had an inground pool installed 12 months ago.
She went ahead with the project for one simple reason - home-based summertime fun for her six children.
Ms Leitch said that before then it had been a logistical nightmare to get her children to a public pool.
This always required taking two cars, which she said was a "hassle".
Now, though, having a swimming pool ready to leap into at home made everything "so much easier".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"With the amount of children I have, it made sense to build a pool in our backyard," she said.
Trend Pools Albury-Wodonga company director Scott French said many people were just like the Leitch family.
He said people wanted a pool simply to make their home environment a more enjoyable place to be. Mr French said inquiries for pools, especially over the past couple of years, had been "very strong".
"I feel a lot of people are wanting to get them nowadays to potentially increase the value of their house," Mr French said. "But it's also to make their home a more enjoyable place to be."
"It might be due to the (COVID-19) pandemic or people being home more," he said.
Mr French said that with the current strong housing market, it was clear properties that featured swimming pools improved the capital value of people's homes
Director Lachlan Hutchins from Albury's Stean Nicholls Real Estate said installing a pool was becoming more popular right across the Border region.
But he warned that some people might put a higher value on a property with a pool than others.
"Pools are subjective," he said.
"While they do add value, it's not always to the value you want.
"Times changed over the pandemic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.