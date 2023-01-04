Pilot flown to Melbourne after crashing his small aircraft into trees

A pilot rescued after crashing his small plane near Mount Buffalo has been flown to a Melbourne hospital.
The male pilot, who is believed to be the sole occupant and aged in his 50s, suffered upper and lower body injuries.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.
EARLIER
A rescue effort is under way for a man who crashed his plane after taking off from Porepunkah on Wednesday morning.
Victoria Police issued a statement that officers were assisting in the joint rescue after a small plane crashed after taking off in the early hours of Wednesday.
"It is understood the plane took off from Porepunkah about 4.40am before crashing into trees in the Mount Buffalo area," a police spokesman said.
The male pilot, believed to be the sole occupant of the aircraft, is being treated at the scene.
