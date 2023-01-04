The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Pilot took off from Porepunkah early Wednesday, later crashed into trees

By Breaking News
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pilot flown to Melbourne after crashing his small aircraft into trees

A pilot rescued after crashing his small plane near Mount Buffalo has been flown to a Melbourne hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.