Beechworth's John Harvey calls for Council protect amenity of neighbourhood

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 6:10pm
Beechworth residents who live nearby the historic Billson's Brewery Cynthia Bird and John Harvey are angry about the parking and traffic issues they say the brewery has caused. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Beechworth resident is calling for Indigo Council to take action to "protect the amenity" of his neighbourhood, after nearby streets are regularly clogged with parked cars and traffic.

