A Beechworth resident is calling for Indigo Council to take action to "protect the amenity" of his neighbourhood, after nearby streets are regularly clogged with parked cars and traffic.
Beechworth resident of 30 years John Harvey lives a block away from the popular tourist destination of Billson's Brewery, which he said attracts "hundreds" of people and cars to the residential area.
"We had a quiet residential neighbourhood and now we have cars everywhere, people everywhere, traffic congestion," he said.
"We had one incident a couple of years ago there were 20 motorcycles parked on someone's strip. I've had caravans parked in front of my house, they have busses parked down there (at Billson's).
"It's not just in front of Billson's, it's up and down the side streets, if you go down Williams Street, people just go down there and do U-turns all day."
Mr Harvey has written Indigo Council to express his displeasure, but said the council did not appear to be prepared to do anything about the situation.
"They have the authority to regulate parking and traffic in that area, but they're ignoring it," he said.
"Put it this way, Billson's is big money and we're just humble home owners."
An Indigo Council spokesperson said the Billson's site at 29 Last Street was a mixed-use zone, but it was not aware of any breaches of the zoning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"As part of the planning permit process, inspections undertaken between December 2020 and March 2021 to assess compliance with the permit conditions - such as odour, noise and car parking - did not identify any breaches," the spokesperson said.
"Conditions on the planning permit are in place to ensure the amenity of the area and the operation of the site can both be managed."
The spokesperson said neighbouring residents with concerns were welcome to contact the council at any time.
Billson's Brewery owner Nathan Cowan said it was great to see the town so busy after a tough few years.
"The summer holiday peak is a really important time for local hospitality and tourism providers," he said.
"The holidays do generally lead to more traffic which we know can be frustrating for locals.
"We're only open to visitors between noon and 5pm so it's relatively concentrated."
Mr Cowan said the community had been "overwhelmingly supportive".
"We're committed to working collaboratively to address any concerns," he said.
"We've recently added 16 additional car parks on the Williams Street side of the brewery, we've also moved our head office and the majority of our warehousing offsite."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.