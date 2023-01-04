A Bungowannah couple say they're pleased with the sale of their cattle at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, but are still recovering costs from flooding.
Chris and Jane Stanmore of Mayfield Cottage in Bungowannah sold 77 head of cattle, steers and heifers, at the NVLX annual feature weaner sales on Wednesday.
Mr Stanmore said the heifers sold for $1710 a head.
"Probably the heifers sold better than our expectations," he said.
Mr Stanmore said the steers also sold well.
"We're very happy with that, they made $1870, they're brothers to these heifers," he said.
Though the Stanmores were pleased, Mr Stanmore said they were still recovering from flooding and it would take them a year or two to catch up financially.
"The flood went through our property and because this was our first flood, we were new to this environment, so we erred on the side of caution.
"We sent all our cows away on agistment and we only just got them back before Christmas so we could prepare the weaners for this sale."
The pair are originally graziers from Ivanhoe, but moved to their Bungowannah property about four years ago.
The sales started on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange sale yards in Barnawartha North, off the Murray Valley Highway.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
