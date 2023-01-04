Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange yarded close to 5300 head of cattle for what was described as a "solid sale" of nearly $9 million at Barnawartha on Wednesday morning.
NVLX operations manager Tim Keys said he was delighted with the turnout.
"It's not a record or anything but it's a good solid yarding today, everyone is happy," Mr Keys said.
Mr Keys said the highest sale achieved over the five-hour auction was for Angus steers weighing between 500-600kg.
"The highest price achieved today was $2400 by Argyle Foods Pastoral for 515 kilogram Angus steers," Mr Keys said.
Steers weighing between 500-600kg averaged at 464c/kg.
Mr Keys said weiner steers attracted the biggest interest of the day.
"Weiner steers, Angus steers that were 350 kilos were probably the most sought after, but they're also the most common article that was here," Mr Keys said.
Mr Keys said it had been a tough six months for many graziers due to heavy flooding affecting many parts of Victoria and NSW but today's sales were a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy year.
"It has been sort of a tough winter but, overall, it is a strong market in line with expectations, following recent market correction," he said.
"Prices are down on last year, but still quite buoyant, it was quite a strong sale.
"Overall both vendors and purchasers will be very happy.
"Buyers came from a long way away today, from all up and down the east coast, as far north as Toowoomba, but mostly from Victoria, New South Wales and southern Queensland."
Three head of bulls, ranging from 280kg to 330kg sold for $900 each.
Meanwhile, 750 heifers, ranging from 280kg to 300kg sold for a total of $1,162,550.
A total of 3663 steers sold for $6,556,765.
Two head of stags, weighing 200kg to 280kg, averaging at 367c/kg sold for a total of $1800.
Total sales came to $8,985,505.
