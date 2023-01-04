The Border Mail
5300 head of cattle yarded at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange sale

By Ted Howes
January 5 2023 - 3:30am
Hundreds braved the heat at Barnawartha on Wednesday morning to attend the sale of close to 5300 head of cattle for a total of $8,985,505. Picture by James Wiltshire

Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange yarded close to 5300 head of cattle for what was described as a "solid sale" of nearly $9 million at Barnawartha on Wednesday morning.

