The reduction of Medicare subsidised psychology sessions must relieve wait lists to access specialists on the Border, say mental health advocates, as the new year brings the end to a key pandemic policy.
Additionally, major investments are needed to stabilise the mental health space, as local services struggle with dual challenges of skills shortages and regional barriers to access.
Albury councillor and Australians for Mental Health chairperson Stuart Baker questioned the reversal, but said he was hopeful the policy would be replaced with "something better."
"It doesn't seem like a good plan unless they have a better plan to follow it with," Cr Baker said.
"The incidence of people looking for assistance has been dramatically rising, especially with young people, so there has to be something put in place to cover what is being taken away.
"Unless there is something that is going to be an improvement on what they had before, it is a really backwards step," he said.
Headspace board member Professor Pat McGorry said the decision was formed following an independent review of the scheme, which found financial barriers were worsened by the increase.
"The whole system is blocked," Professor McGorry said.
"No-one can get in the front door to see psychologists or even GPs for that matter."
"The government is trying to ensure that more people get access at the front end, so more people get access to the first 10 by removing the second 10."
Last month the federal government announced subsidised psychiatrist sessions would be halved in the new year, walking back the measure introduced by the previous government at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A review of the Better Access Medicare-rebated psychologist appointment scheme found the additional 10 sessions had worsened bottlenecks and inequity. It also found barriers to accessing the program were largely financial with subsidisation reported as a significant benefit by many, particularly as co-payment rates spiked.
Though the review of Better Access confirmed demand for services far outstripped supply of available practitioners, worsening bottlenecks in regional and remote areas, the evaluation did not recommend scrapping the increase.
