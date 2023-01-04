UPDATE:
A DEECA spokesperson said this was an opportunity for the Energy, Water, Climate Action, Environment, Agriculture and Resources, and Emergency Response portfolios to work together.
"Building and maintaining a biodiverse landscape that is resilient to the many challenges of a drying climate is essential for our communities and productive and sustainable agriculture and resources sectors," the spokesperson said.
The change, which came into effect from Sunday, sees DEECA take on all the existing functions of DELWP, except for those areas supporting the Planning portfolio.
The Victorian Government will provide more details of the new departmental structure soon.
Updates to signage and other materials will occur over time to prioritise the replacement of signage as part of regular maintenance.
Uniforms and vehicles have badges and decals that can be replaced.
EARLIER:
A Victorian government department has changed its name, drawing criticism from social media users.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has changed its name to the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).
"Officially we're the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action!" the department posted on Facebook on Monday.
"But we are so much more than that - we bring together the Energy, Water, Climate Action, Environment, Agriculture, Forestry and Resources portfolios.
"We have an exciting and ambitious agenda.
"We're looking forward to working with you!"
Commenting on the department's Facebook page, Rob Howe said "who approved this rubbish and the millions of dollars it costed us again".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Another commentor Nomes Booker suggested the department be called 'the Department of Name Change'.
"Surely this must drive the staff bonkers," he said.
DELWP was created in 2015 after it was announced the Department of Environment and Primary Industries (DEPI) would be renamed.
The Department was contacted for comment.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
