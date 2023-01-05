THE ultimate Bee Gees experience is on its way to the Border.
The Best of the Bee Gees brings a catalogue of mega-hits and first-hand stories from original Bee Gees drummer, Colin "Smiley" Petersen, to the Albury Entertainment Centre early next month.
Drum protégé and child actor (Smiley, The Scamp and A Cry From The Streets), Petersen was the official fourth band member and essential to the Bee Gees sound, driving the evolution of this supergroup on stage and in the studio.
He performed on four albums with the three brothers including the iconic #1 singles Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster and I Started A Joke.
Having moved to England in 1966, the Bee Gees recruited Petersen as their permanent drummer soon afterwards - the first non-Gibb brother to become an official member of the Bee Gees.
He played on the albums Bee Gees' 1st, Horizontal, Idea, Odessa and Cucumber Castle.
He was an equal partner in the group from early in their time in Britain and the Gibb brothers regarded his playing as essential to their sound.
He and fellow band member Vince Melouney, who played lead guitar and had also moved to Britain, had some trouble in 1967 when they were threatened with deportation because of an error in the way they had secured their visas.
The group's manager, Robert Stigwood, mounted a campaign that embarrassed the government into letting them stay in Britain.
While he was a Bee Gee, he and Maurice Gibb wrote Everything That Came From Mother Goose with lead vocals and guitar by Petersen, but it was not released and also in 1968, he played drums on the Marbles' debut single, Only One Woman.
The Best of the Bee Gees also features Evan Webster (Barry Gibb), Russell Davey (Robin Gibb) and Greg Wain (Maurice Gibb).
Petersen could not wait to tour this year: "It's wonderful that these incredible songs live on through this great show and I am thrilled to add another dimension by sharing my memories," he said.
