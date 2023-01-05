The Border Mail
The Best of the Bee Gees coming to Albury Entertainment Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 5 2023 - 8:00pm
The Best of the Bee Gees with Colin "Smiley" Petersen is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday, February 11. Tickets are on sale now.

THE ultimate Bee Gees experience is on its way to the Border.

