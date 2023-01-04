Myrtleford has secured the prized signing of power forward Kyle Winter-Irving.
In the Saints' first major signing of the off-season, Winter-Irving arrives at McNamara Reserve from Seymour where he is regarded as one of the premier forwards in the Goulburn Valley league.
And in a further bonus, the Saints have also signed VFL star and five-time best and fairest winner Tom Wilson when free of VFL commitments.
The Northern Bullants captain won the club's best and fairest again last season after previous wins in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Wilson recently switched VFL club's and will play for Collingwood this year.
Saints coach Craig Millar said Winter-Irving will provide a strong marking target in attack and predominantly plays as a centre-half forward.
Winter-Irving missed most of the first-half of the season with Seymour last year with injury.
"We are rapt to sign Kyle who will boost our key position stocks and has the ability to play forward or back," Millar said.
"Kyle has great leadership qualities and was highly regarded at Seymour after being named captain.
"He had a really bad ankle injury a while back which cost him a season or two.
"But he arrives as a highly credentialled forward in the Goulburn Valley league and should prove to be a big asset in the O&M.
"He is a solid unit and a good old fashioned, thick set country footballer.
"We are grateful and fortunate to get him to our club."
Winter-Irving has been playing for Pint in the NTFL over the off-season.
"Kyle will play a few more matches in the Top-End this month before he finishes up," Millar said.
"I've noticed he has been mentioned in their best players a few times."
The Saints pounced on Winter-Irving after word spread he was moving to the area.
"We got wind that Kyle was potentially relocating for employment," Millar said.
"Ian Wales, Jake Sharp and myself got to work and Kyle came up and spent some time at the club.
"He had a couple of training runs and it didn't take long for Kyle to commit.
"Kyle basically said the club was a perfect fit for him and wanted to be part of the success we are striving to build."
Millar said the Saints were able to lure Wilson to the club after they spent time together when Millar worked for Carlton as player development manager.
"Tom boasts an outstanding record in the VFL," Millar said.
"He has won five best and fairests and made the VFL Team of the Year on several occasions.
"He will coach our Melbourne group down there during the week and play for Collingwood.
"I think he had spent more than a decade with the Northern Bullants but has switched clubs.
"I expect Tom will play anywhere from three to six games for us which will be a huge boost.
"But signing Tom is more about the future and the longer term and we are stoked to sign a player with more than 140 matches of VFL experience."
Millar was hopeful of landing further signings before the end of the month.
Will Martyn who has played three AFL matches with Richmond has also nominated the Saints as his second club.
The Saints host Lavington on Easter Sunday for their season opener.
