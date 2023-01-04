Motorists driving through Culcairn are being warned to expect delays next week as the final stages of an ongoing maintenance project is being completed.
Work will get underway on the Olympic Highway through the township with maintenance and fence installation being carried out on the bridge over Billabong Creek following the completion of bridge strengthening work last year.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place through the work zones for the safety of transport customers and workers.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm from Tuesday until January 25, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow up to five minutes extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
